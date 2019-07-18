Bartra Docklands office scheme challenged by resident’s appeal

A question mark has been placed on plans by Richard Barrett’s Bartra for a new high-rise scheme of 200,000sq ft of office space at the Boston Sidings site in Dublin’s Docklands.

This follows a local resident, Paula Kinsella, appealing Dublin City Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the 10-storey development in Dublin’s Silicon Docks.

Mr Barrett’s Bartra is developing the site at Grand Canal Quay and Macken Street in Dublin 2 in conjunction with site owner CIÉ.

However, Mr Kinsella, a resident at the nearby Macken Villas, has told the appeals board that the height of 10 storeys overpowers the housing in Macken Villas and Macken Street generally.

Ms Kinsella also contends that the light study lodged with the application “shows significant effects on a number of homes in Macken Villas”.

Height ‘reduction’

She states that “a reduction in the height, massing and volume (of the proposal) is required”.

Separately, plans by hotelier Brian McGettigan’s Vision Wave Ltd for a 65-bedroom contemporary hotel on Dublin’s Parnell Street have been stalled.

This follows local resident Caitriona Craddock BL lodging an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the city council’s go-ahead.

In her appeal, she states the “proposed development will radically devalue my premises and cause immense financial detriment and hardship”.

Ms Craddock adds: “Given the residential nature of this area, any development has to be consistent with and sympathetic to that aspect of this area. Unfortunately, the proposed development is neither.”

Decisions on the appeals are due in November.