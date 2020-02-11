Banks shed €346m as parties jostle for power following election

More than €346 million was wiped off the stock market value of Ireland’s two biggest banks on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland lost €129.3 million of its value while its rival, AIB, dropped €217.2 million.

The slide in the banks’ market cap comes in the wake of the success of Sinn Féin in the general election and the strong possibility that the party will be part of the next government. In its election manifesto, Sinn Féin said it would order the Central Bank to cap mortgage interest rates. It also said it would stop banks from offsetting historical crash-era losses against future profits to reduce their tax bills.

Listed property companies also took a hit in the morning but, by the end of the session, all were back in the black with the exception of house builder Glenveagh, which fell a further 2.3 per cent after shedding almost 11 per cent on Monday. Hibernia Reit finished up 0.8 per cent, having lost 6.98 per cent the previous day. IRES, which has surrendered 8.65 per cent in the wake of the election, recovered by 0.5 per cent on Tuesday, while Cairn Homes fared best, rebounding 3.5 per cent after giving up 8.62 per cent in the previous session. All had been in the red earlier in Tuesday trading.

Index rebound

Although a negative response was seen in banking stocks, the overall Iseq all-share index rebounded by 1.3 per cent on Tuesday, having tumbled the previous day.

Sinn Féin’s capture of almost a quarter of the popular vote raises the possibility that it will be in a position to freeze rents and embark on a public house-building programme if it joins a coalition.

Business leaders who spoke to The Irish Times on Monday indicated no difficulty developing a working partnership with the party. The boss of the bank lobby group the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, Brian Hayes, said: “People need to be relaxed about this”.

Goodbody analyst Dermot O’Leary wrote on Tuesday that “we are a long way from getting clarity on the make-up of the next government in Ireland”.