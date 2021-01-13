Ballymore gets green light for Connolly Quarter

Developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore has got the green light to build offices and homes at a key site in Dublin in a project likely to create more than 1,000 jobs.

Ballymore confirmed on Wednesday that Dublin City Council has given the group permission to build three blocks that will house offices, shops, homes and a hotel, next to Connolly rail station in the capital.

The company said the commercial element of the complex will cover 42,670 square metres and will include two office blocks along with a 246-bedroom hotel. Heights will range from nine to 13 storeys.

Ballymore’s plans are for a 80,000 square metre devleopment overall, including homes, the offices and hotel, restaurants, bars, shops and other amenities.

A statement predicted that the development, dubbed Connolly Quarter, would be home to more than 5,000 people.

It will also provide new bases to the Docklands Boxing Club and St Joseph’s O’Connell Boys’ GAA club.

Ballymore estimated on Wednesday that the project would create a total of more than 1,000 building jobs over five years. It said that would include apprenticeship and training opportunities at all levels.

Mr Mulryan welcomed news that the counci had granted permission for the project. He pledged that the company would work with the local community “to ensure we provide a state-of-the-art development” that complemented the existing environment.

Ballymore sought permission for Connolly Quarter from Dublin City Council in the summer and provided further information on the the project in October.

Founded by Mr Mulryan and his wife, Bernadine, in 1982, Ballymore is involved in several projects in Dublin, including Capital Dock on the north side of the River Liffey, along with other developments in Leinster.

In Europe, the company is responsible for projects in Berlin, Bratislava, London, Prague and other cities. Ballymore has been a key player in the regeneration of the British capital’s docklands.