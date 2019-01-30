Baldonnell Business Park industrial site with 2.3 acres for €1m

Savills is quoting €1 million for an industrial site of 2.31 acres at Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin 22 just off the N7.

The site off the Naas Road is zoned objective EE which allows for low- to medium-intensity enterprise and employment uses such as high-tech manufacturing. The site is about 26km from Dublin Airport, about 7.4km from the M50 and 17km from Dublin city centre.

Demand for logistics facilities is growing rapidly on the back of strong growth in online retailing.