Avolon-occupied office block in Ballsbridge to let for €538/sq m

Offices in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, reputed to be among the best fitted in the city are to be offered for letting by way of assignment through Turley Property Advisers and Cushman & Wakefield.

The 2,183sq m (23,500sq ft) being vacated by Avolon, the giant aircraft-leasing company, at the Oval office on Shelbourne Road is to be made available at €538 per sq m (€50/sq ft) under a lease that has another 10 years to run.

Avolon has apparently agreed to leave most of its fittings on two floors for the next tenant, who can also avail of a €4 million fit-out carried out two years ago.

The lease also covers 12 car-parking spaces at €2,500 per space.