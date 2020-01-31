Aviva stops investors from taking money out of Irish property funds

Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland has moved to stop investors in two Irish commercial property funds withdrawing money for up to six months after dealing with a rise in demand in recent months from investor seeking their money back.

The funds have a combined value of €940 million.

“Due to recent net outflows from the Aviva Irish Property Fund and the Friends First Irish Commercial Property Fund, we have taken the decision to close both funds to all out-going transactions, including surrenders, and switches,” the company said in a statement to The Irish Times, adding that both funds are open to new business from investors.

The Friends First fund last put up a gate to withdrawals more than a decade ago at the height of the financial crisis.

The fresh move comes after The Irish Times reported on Friday that the Friends First Commercial Property Fund and Irish Life Property Fund - which have a combined value of more than €1.4 billion - had written to investors this week to alert them to outflows and that they had now moved to price the funds on a “disposal basis”.

Returns

The value of a fund goes down when it is switched to a disposal basis as the assets within it are valued differently. The overall value of the Irish Life fund decreased by 7 per cent as a result of the change, and Aviva/Friends First fund reduced by 9.1 per cent.

The majority of the fund withdrawals have come from smaller investors and brokers who make up the investment base of the two funds. Both companies, which have performed strongly in recent years, have sufficient cash to pay out any investors who are withdrawing, and there is no need to sell assets to meet any liquidity requirements.

Commercial property sources believe the step signals that many of the smaller investors and brokers feel that the time is right to take money off the table after several years of extremely strong returns.

Avivia said on Friday that its Irish Property Fund was “well positioned with its Dublin-centric portfolio holdings” and that it had a low vacancy rate of 1.55 per cent compared to 6.1 per cent for the industry. The fund delivered a 5.1 per cent return for investors last year, it said.

The Friends First Irish Commercial Property Fund “is performing well”, it said.