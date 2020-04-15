Autoaddress signs for new Dublin city centre offices

Autoaddress, Ireland’s leading supplier of Eircode address solutions, has signed a lease with Inismore Portfolio Limited for the recently refurbished ground-floor office accommodation at 89-94 Capel Street, Dublin 1.

Its signing of the lease in Capel Street will see it join the Office of Public Works which occupies the remainder of the building.

While Autoaddress’s new premises had been in use as a bar and restaurant previously, Inismore secured planning permission to convert the property to grade A office space extending to 3,571sq ft.

Tomás Kilroy of Knight Frank, who project managed the conversion of the property on behalf of Inismore from planning through to completion, said: “This is a fantastic example of a landlord improving the value of their property investment by obtaining a value-add planning permission for a change of use and investing in a fit-out before securing a tenant.”

The letting of the premises was completed by Warren Egan of Knight Frank’s office agency team . Commenting on the agreement of the letting, he said: “We are delighted for our client who has added another quality tenant to his portfolio. The result really justifies the comprehensive level of upgrade works that were completed here.”