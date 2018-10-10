Ashford mixed-use investment seeking €2.7m

A mixed-use investment with redevelopment potential in Ashford, Co Wicklow, is on the market for more than €2.7 million through Kelly Walsh.

It includes Ashford House public house, three ground-floor retail units and four overhead, self-contained offices. The overall floor area extends to 1,577sq m (16,975sq ft) and produces a rent roll of €75,500 which could increase to about €150,000 once the vacant pub and commercial unit are let.

The extensive surface-level car park to the rear of Ashford House extends to about 2.15 acres with dual frontage to Main Street and the R764.

This site is zoned town centre and planning permission, since lapsed, was secured for five ground-floor shops, five overhead offices and eight residential units with a combined 1,720sq m (18,514sq ft) and a basement car park. An extension of this planning consent was secured for eight two-bed units at the western side of the site so this can be built out immediately.

Ashford House is in the centre of the village just off the M11 with travel times to Dublin city taking about an hour.