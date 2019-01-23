Ashford landbank suitable for major housing scheme for sale at €13.5m

A large landbank with potential for a major housing development in Ashford, Co Wicklow is fresh to the market this week at €13.5 million through agent Savills.

The 58-acre holding contains 28.5 acres zoned residential and 18.63 acres zoned strategic land reserves. Most of the lands are within the boundary of the Ashford Town Plan 2016-2022.

A feasibility study by Darmody Architecture suggests, subject to planning permission, that the site could accommodate a development of 343 houses.

Access point

The lands are on the eastern side of Ashford between the R772 and the M11 about 44km south of Dublin city centre and 6km from Wicklow town. They were previously part of the curtilage of Inchanappa House – a protected structure – which does not form part of the sale.

Access to the lands is from the R772 which passes through Ashford village while a secondary access point is on the southern boundary of the site.

Dublin is about 45 minutes away by car from Ashford while commuter rail services to the capital are available in Wicklow town. Bus Éireann’s 133 route also serves Ashford, connecting the village with Dublin Airport and city centre.