Ashbourne lands with scope for residential guiding at €8.4m

Agent Coonan Property is guiding a price in excess of €8.4 million for an extensive landbank with future development potential just outside the town of Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The lands which are bounded by the M2 motorway and R125 Ratoath to Swords Road currently comprise 241 acres (97.5 hectares) of high-quality free draining lands which have been farmed as a tillage and grazing farm over the past number of years.

The farm also contains a two-storey residence along with a number of outbuildings. The residence consists of six bedrooms and four reception rooms, and is situated in a private setting at the centre of the lands. There are farm buildings, out-houses and a two-bed mews to the rear of the main house.

In terms of its potential for development, the subject property is located immediately next to lands which have already been designated “ASH OBJ2” under the draft development plan. This zoning is intended to facilitate further residential development in the area in and around Ashbourne town.

Located about 12km from the M50 motorway along the M2/N2 Dublin to Derry road, Ashbourne has a population of nearly 13,000 according to the 2016 Census, and is the second largest town in Co Meath.

The town is well served by a full range of amenities in the areas of education, recreation and retail, and offers easy access to both Dublin Airport (15-minute drive) and Dublin city centre (about a 30-minute drive).

Philip Byrne, who is handling the sale, is inviting expressions of interest for the lands. These should be made in writing to Coonan Property, Main Street Maynooth, Co Kildare, for the attention of Philip Byrne or by email to philipb@coonan.com on or before 12pm on Thursday, April 23rd.