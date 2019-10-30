Ardboyne Hotel and wedding venue seeks €3.5m

The well-known Ardboyne Hotel in Navan, Co Meath, has been brought to the market by agent Lisney (incorporating Morrissey’s) for a guide price of €3.5 million. The property is being offered for sale on behalf of the Cusack family who have owned and operated the business for the past 15 years.

Located on the southeast edge of Navan town, the Ardboyne is a substantial purpose-built 29-bedroom, three-star hotel incorporating the old-world style Kells bar, Hugo’s restaurant with 100 covers, a banqueting suite suitable for 300 people, three meeting rooms and a former nightclub with capacity for 450 customers. The property also enjoys extensive car parking facilities and landscaped gardens.

More significantly, the property has a positive planning history which includes an expired permission for a substantial extension to include a leisure complex and 26 additional bedrooms.

In terms of access, the Ardboyne Hotel and wedding venue occupies an excellent trading position overlooking the river Boyne, within close proximity to the N3 and M3 motorway.

Shane Markey, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney, says: “ The Ardboyne Hotel represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire a well-regarded business that provides an ideal base to both grow the existing high volume trade and the scope to develop the property with a view to repositioning the business, subject to planning permission.”