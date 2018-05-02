Applied Systems to create 50 new jobs in Belfast

The US software company Applied Systems plans to expand its Belfast facility and invest in a new research and development centre which is expected to create 50 additional jobs by 2021.

Applied Systems, which was established in 1983, develops and licenses cloud-based software for the global insurance industry.

The Chicago headquartered company first came to the North via the acquisition of Belfast based Relay Software in 2016.

According to Applied Systems its latest recruits will be involved in developing software solutions and creating an eCommerce centre of excellence in Belfast.

Reid French, the chief executive officer of Applied Systems, said: “This investment is part of our strategy to expand our customer base in the UK and is in response to the continued growth of IT spending in the global Insurance Market.

“The team in Belfast will be central to adapting, delivering and expanding our global cloud-based products to the UK marketplace and will enable us to deliver ‘Follow the Sun’ customer support to our customer base worldwide.”

Mr Reid said it was a “natural fit” for the Chicago group to expand in Belfast – it employs more than 1,500 people across four different sites in the US, Canada and the UK – because of the “availability of talented, young engineers” and the support available from Invest NI.

The government agency has offered Applied Systems more than £325,000 to support its employment and training activities in the North.