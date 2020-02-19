Appeals board green lights Bartra’s Rathmines co-living plan

An Bord Pleanála has given the all clear to Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital to construct a seven storey co-living residential development in Rathmines. It will have 102 bedrooms.

The ruling by the appeals board overturns a decision by Dublin City Council refusing planning permission for the co-living proposal last September.

Mr Barrett’s firm was refused planning permission after the City Council planner in the case found ‘objectionable’ the level of shared facilities on each floor for the future occupants.

However, the appeals board has ruled that the proposal “would provide an acceptable form of residential amenity for future occupants”.

The board also found that the proposal would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity.

The board though has not included a condition proposed by its inspector to omit a number of bedrooms in order to increase communal living areas.

The inspector in the case, Irené McCormack found that the floor area arrangement for the Rathmines proposal “is substandard, and I agree with the planning authority that the layout provides an insufficient number of kitchen/dining areas on each floor, to cater for the potential number of occupants, in particular the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors”.

Ms McCormack stated that the matter “can be addressed by way of condition”.

Ms McCormack proposed a condition that room 16 and Room 17 on the 1st, 2nd 3rd and 4th floors be omitted in favour of a second communal kitchen / dining / living area on each floor.

However, the board did not include that condition in its final order.

The Rathmines shared living is the second Bartra shared living plan the appeals board has granted planning to after giving the go-ahead for a shared living plan at Elbana Avenue, Dun Laoghaire last year.

One of those to oppose the Rathmines plan was the Rathmines Initiative who told the appeals board that the proposed 16metre sqyare bedrooms would be too small a space for sustainable lining in minimal comfort, notwithstanding the provision of communal facilities.

The Initiative also claimed that the building height and bulk would have an overbearing impact and the development is too large for the site.

However Bartra told the board that the development will not represent overdevelopment of the site and not be overbearing in its context to a mix of building types.

Bartra also argued that that the proposal is comparable to Bartra’s permitted shard living development at Elbana Avenue, Dun Laoghaire which utilises the same design and layout.

Bartra argued that the Council has not had due regard to that decision.