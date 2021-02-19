Agenda: the institutional investor is fuelling a new stream of rental stock
The private rental sector is a typical feature of most mature housing markets
The largest residential investment transaction last year saw the Cosgrave Property Group secure €195m from the forward sale of 368 apartments at Cualanor, Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: Laura Hutton
For a decade we’ve been talking about the need to build up, not out. In other words, more apartments in high-density locations and fewer three-bed semis.
It’s the way things are in other countries. Apartments account for 30-50 per cent of the housing stock in most European countries; in Ireland they account for just 10 per cent.