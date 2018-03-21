Adjoining sites in Leixlip for zoned for separate uses

Two adjoining development sites with separate zonings on the outskirts of Leixlip, Co Kildare, are expected to attract considerable interest when they are offered for sale from today on the instructions of a receiver, Declan McDonald of PwC.

Finín O’Driscoll of selling agent Knight Frank is guiding €2.5 million for 2.92 acres (1.18 hectares) at Easton, Leixlip, which is zoned for residential use and could possibly accommodate 35 to 41 new houses and apartments. The second site of 36.57 acres (14.79 hectares) at Collinstown, Leixlip, is zoned for business and technology ventures and has a guide price of €6 million.

The residential site is highly accessible, only 0.8 km to the south of the Intel Ireland Leixlip Campus and within 1.5 km of the Leixlip Louisa Bridge train station, which links up with Dublin’s Connolly station. The property fronts on to both the Easton Road and the R449.

The recently-approved Leixlip local area plan for 2017 to 2023 suggests the site should accommodate medium- to low-density housing in the order of 30 units per hectare (12.14 units per acre). However, where the quality of the design and layout is particularly high, a maximum density of 35 units per hectare (14.16 per acre) may be achievable.

The business and technology site has 170m of direct frontage on to the R449 as well as 135m to a local road, L81206. Like the housing site, it is within 1.5 km of the Leixlip railway station. The full acreage is zoned for business and technology. Uses open for consideration include motor sales, petrol station, light industry, office, medical consultant/health centre, restaurant, shop and tourist-related facilities.

O’Driscoll said the strategically located holding was well positioned to take advantage of the established business presence in the area. The site provided an opportunity to create significant gateway development with excellent transport links on the M4 corridor.