€700,000 per acre sought for Maynooth residential site

A newly zoned residential site near Maynooth, Co Kildare, with a capacity for up 60 houses, is to be offered for sale by private treaty through agents Coonan Property.

Willie Coonan of the Maynooth-based agency is quoting €700,000 per acre for 4.2 acres which will be developed in tandem with other newly zoned sites in the same area.

Kildare County Council is currently arranging for the necessary infrastructure to be in place to facilitate the development of more than 85 acres of land.

The 4.2 acres are located between Maynooth and Leixlip, directly opposite the Carton House hotel and golf club and within easy reach of local shopping facilities. It is about one mile from the Intel plant, which has about 4,500 employees.

Maynooth is home to one of the country’s fastest growing universities, with about 10,000 students.