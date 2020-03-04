€30,000 for North Dublin site suited to rural enterprise

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €30,000 for a 1.29 acre (0.52 hectare) development site suitable for agriculture and other rural-related enterprise at St Margaret’s in north county Dublin.

Located on the R122 Finglas to Balbriggan Road, the site is located just 1km from St Margaret’s village, and 4km from Dublin Airport.

The land falls under the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023 and is zoned “RU – Rural”. The objective of this zoning is to “protect and promote in a balanced way, the development of agriculture and rural-related enterprise, biodiversity, rural landscape, and the built and cultural heritage”. The lands have been designated as a “special policy area” and are also located within the Inner Airport Noise Zone and the Outer Public Safety Zone.

The area is home to a number of golf courses including St Margaret’s Golf & Country Club, Corrstown Golf Club, Silloge Park Golf Club and Forrest Little Golf Club. St Margaret’s GAA Club can also be found nearby.

The site is in greenfield condition and is bounded to the west by St Margaret’s village, with the R122 to the east which connects to the Old Airport Road. It also enjoys frontage to the R122 to the north. The M50 motorway is accessible at junction five providing connection to the arterial road network.