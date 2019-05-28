€240m worth of land sold in first quarter – Cushman & Wakefield

Development land transactions are expected to pick up the pace in the second half of the year with an estimated €240 million worth of land sale agreed by the end of the first quarter.

Figures released by commercial real estate agent Cushman & Wakefield found the subdued start to 2019 mirrored the performance in the early part of 2018 although the value of land changing hands was 10 per cent higher at €181.3 million across greater Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

“As expected, quarter one saw a slower volume of development land sales after an exceptionally strong 2018,” said Donal Kellegher, Cushman & Wakefield’s head of development land.

“We expect this trend to continue into quarter two, however, activity levels and sales volumes have the potential to accelerate in the second half of the year with a number of larger land sales in the pipeline.”

In greater Dublin alone, a total of 14 deals closed in the first three months of the year, for a combined value of €160.8 million however that overall figure has been inflated by the closing of the Project Arrow sale for €50 million. Located in Leixlip and Newbridge, Co Kildare, this was the largest deal of the quarter for a site totalling 84.5 acres. Glenveagh Properties was the buyer in that case.

Sandyford Central in Dublin 18 had the second largest deal for the sale of a site with full planning permission for 459 apartments to Avestus for €38 million. Another deal of note was the sale of Twilfit House in Dublin 1 to Premier Inn-owner Whitbred for €15 million.

Outside of greater Dublin, activity in the regional markets was buoyant with Cork recording a more than four-fold increase in total capital spend to €11.9 million. The sale of Moore’s Hotel and the adjacent No 11 Morrison’s Quay was a significant sale in the region for €7 million.

In Galway, sales rose by €1.1 million to €3.3 million. Comprising the vast majority of capital spent were two residential development transactions in Barna for a combined €3 million.

Residential development opportunities was favoured by investors in the quarter, accounting for €150.6 million of total capital spent. Land to be used for commercial purposes made up 12 per cent of total transaction activity.