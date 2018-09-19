1-acre Harold’s Cross infill site guiding €3m-plus

A one-acre infill residential site in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6 is guiding more than €3 million through agent JLL.

The site, at Parnell Avenue off Parnell Road, runs close to the Grand Canal and is zoned residential.

A feasibility study by BKD Architects suggests it could, subject to planning permission, suit a scheme of 15 townhouses or 28 apartments.

At the end of an attractive enclave of two-storey terraced houses, the site is occupied by offices and warehouses extending to about 1,875sq m (20,000sq ft). It is zoned “sustainable residential neighbourhoods”.

Harold’s Cross is an established residential area close to Kimmage, Rathgar and Terenure. It is well-served by Dublin Buses routes and is about 1.5km from St Stephen’s Green.