1-acre Harold’s Cross infill site guiding €3m-plus

Study suggests it could, subject to planning, suit 15 townhouses or 28 apartments

Justin Comiskey
The site, at Parnell Avenue off Parnell Road, is zoned residential

The site, at Parnell Avenue off Parnell Road, is zoned residential

 

A one-acre infill residential site in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6 is guiding more than €3 million through agent JLL.

The site, at Parnell Avenue off Parnell Road, runs close to the Grand Canal and is zoned residential.

A feasibility study by BKD Architects suggests it could, subject to planning permission, suit a scheme of 15 townhouses or 28 apartments.

At the end of an attractive enclave of two-storey terraced houses, the site is occupied by offices and warehouses extending to about 1,875sq m (20,000sq ft). It is zoned “sustainable residential neighbourhoods”.

Harold’s Cross is an established residential area close to Kimmage, Rathgar and Terenure. It is well-served by Dublin Buses routes and is about 1.5km from St Stephen’s Green.