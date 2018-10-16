€1.8m sought for Victorian on South Great George’s Street

Agent Murphy Mulhall is seeking in excess of €1.8 million for a substantial Victorian building at 24 South Great George’s Street in Dublin 2, which currently produces a rental income of €109,000.

The four-storey over-basement building on the eastern side of South Great George’s Street has an overall floor area of 334sq m (3,595sq ft), with The Good Food store on the ground floor and basement and three self-contained apartments on the upper floors.

Adjoining traders on South Great George’s Street include Dunnes Stores, Sostrene & Greene, Yamamori and Hogans Bar.

D2 investment for €850,000-plus

Finnegan Menton is looking for offers in excess of €850,000 for a high-profile residential investment at 38 Upper Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9.

The three-storey over-basement period house extends to more than 258sq m (2,785sq ft) and is laid out as nine one-bedroom units (all en suite) with shared kitchen, two separate livingrooms and a utility room. Residents, who pay between €550 and €975 per room, share TVlounges and the kitchen area. They are also provided with free wifi and shared laundry facilities.

With three of the units currently vacant for viewing, the rent roll is €47,000. Finnegan Mention estimates that the full rental income will be €73,000.

To the rear of the houses there is a yard with off-street parking secured by an electric roller shutter door. There are also two parking spaces to the front of the house, which is located opposite St Patrick’s College.

South city centre retail units for €775,000

Stephen McCarthy of Savills is seeking in excess of €775,0000 for three ground floor retail units let for 15 years and generating a combined annual rent of €64,000m. The units are located on the ground floor of the Grafton Hall apartment complex on Aungier Street and directly opposite Aungier Street DIT in Dublin 2.

Dublin Pizza Company occupies No 32 Aungier Street, a 20sq m unit subject to a passing rent of €18,000, and 35 Aungier Street, a 50sq m outlet rented at €28,000. The third trading centre, a 20sq m store at 36 Aungier Street, is rented by Mobile Fix at €18,000.

Ranelagh mixed-use for €725,000

Knight Frank is quoting €725,000 for a three-storey, mixed-use commercial property in Ranelagh village, Dublin 6, which produces an annual rent of €24,000 from a ground floor barber and grooming facility. The upper floors in the 148sq m (1,600sq ft) building are currently vacant. The asking price represents a net initial yield of 3 per cent and a capital value of €450 per sq ft.