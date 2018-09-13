Coke joins the Premier League, beating bike theft and should we fear the trillion dollar company?

Coca-Cola’s British and Irish subsidiary has signed a new three-and-a-half-year sponsorship with the English Premier League, kicking off from January 2019, writes Laura Slattery. The company will use the partnership to promote multiple brands within its portfolio rather than just concentrating on Coke itself.

In case you missed it, Apple had its product launch on Wednesday and Charlie Taylor reports that the pricing for the new premium XS Max in Ireland starts at €1,279 for the 64 gbyte version, rising to an eye-watering € 1,679 for the 512 gbyte model.

Cantillon finds Aer Lingus and the DAA singing from the same hymn sheet, Coke joining the Premier League and the drinks lobby making last-ditch pitches.

Ciara O’ Brien finds that Bumble, GirlCrew and Women’s Inspire Network are powering the networking revolution. Ciara also roadtests the Samsung Flip, which is trying to do for the flipchart what interactive whiteboards did for dull displays in meetings .

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington tells us that the right to be forgotten is key to the scrutiny of the internet giants.

When Gerry Scullion was made redundant in 2012 he didn’t let the grass grow under his feet. Instead he seized the moment and began work on what has developed into King of Kefir, a range of water-based kefir drinks packed with probiotic cultures that support gut health, Olive Keogh reports.

Bike theft is now a huge problem in Ireland, especially in the cities and Carlow-based Cyc-Lok is doing something about it, writes Fiona Alston.

Dick Ahsltrom asks should we fear the dominance of trillion dollar companies?

Meet the 15 who made the cut in the Irish Times Innovation Awards.

Joe Brennan’s Banking Crash diary brings to life the major events of a decade ago.

And, as it draws closer, what will Budget 2019mean for you?

