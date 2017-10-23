Coillte seeks planning permission, new PAYE system due in 2019, Henkel 3-D investment

Semi-state forestry group Coillte plans to apply for planning permission for about 59 new homes on a 3.2-hectare site that it owns in Moycullen, Co Galway, reports Ciarán Hancock

This is one of three sites – the others being in Cork and Mayo – identified by Coillte as surplus to its own operations and potentially suitable for residential housing as part of the Government’s plan Rebuilding Ireland.

Employees are to receive entitlements from tax allowances and credits more quickly under a new system being introduced in 2019, but it will also mean additional costs for employers ,who will in future have to provide information to the Revenue Commissioners on a real-time basis. Cliff Taylor has the details.

A new $300 million (€254 million) global investment start-up fund co-founded by a former Irish rock musician turned serial entrepreneur is to actively target technology companies in Ireland. Charlie Taylor reports.

Doubts over the sustainability of the Irish pension system has dragged it down in an annual global study, reports Dominic Coyle

Irish consumers are increasingly using their smartphones to shop online with one in five young people, writes Charlie Taylor, spending between €100 and €500 a month buying goods in this way.

Multinationals are getting away with murder and the robots are already here, says Chris Johns, so we’re gonna need a better business model.

Henkel, the chemical and consumer goods giant whose brands include Persil, Sellotape, Unibond, Super Glue, RightGuard and Loctite, is to establish an industrial 3D printing operation in Tallaght as part of a new multi-million euro investment. Charlie Taylor reports.

Feeling sick? On the way into work or at your desk and wish you had never thrown back the duvet? Well Pilita Clark says we should do everyone a favour when feeling ill, and stay in bed.

Sign up here for the daily Business Today newsletterand here for our Business Alerts service for updates on business news as it breaks. And click here for all the major business events happening in the week ahead.

Have a good day.