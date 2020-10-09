Climate change gloom, FSU dispute and solidarity in a time of Covid

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has been given a gloomy assessment of Ireland’s chances of meeting targets set out in a draft plan on energy and climate change. Ken Foxe has the details.

The Financial Services’ Union is seeking an early conciliation meeting in a dispute with KBC Bank over its plans to close four branches. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Bitbuzz co-founder Shane Deasy is back in business with an Irish tech start-up called Clevernet, which has developed a platform that enables commercial buildings to be run more efficiently, writes Ciarán Hancock.

Caveat argues that it is necessary to remind people that each time the State pulls the big red switch on the economy, the suffering is not equally felt.

In Agenda, Joe Brennan finds the banks fearful of a second wave of problem loans.

In his weekly column John FitzGerald points out that increased public spending during the Covid-19 crisis is being balanced out by private savings.

In Wild Geese we meet Keith O’Reilly who has mad his home, and career, in San Francisco.

In World of Work Olive Keogh find out that daughters have their work cut out to become the boss of a family firm.

Budget 2021 is , is just around the corner so catch up with all the news, comment and analysis on our dedicated site.

On theInside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock talks to entrepreneur Greg Gormley, owner of Little Ass burrito restaurant in Rathmines, Dublin. Greg’s plans to expand were interrupted by the pandemic but now he’s about to open a second premises in Temple Bar. He shares his insights on running a restaurant in unusual circumstances.

Applications for The Irish Times Innovation Awards for 2020 are now invited. The awards will recognise innovations and bright ideas brought to market between January 1st, 2019 and May 30th of this year, across five categories. It’s free to enter so check it out .

For all information on the Top 1000 Irish companies go to irishtimes.com/top1000.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts.