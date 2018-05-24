Changes at INM, Central Bank warns of Brexit twoes and pension proposals would benefit less well off

The market value of Independent News & Media has rallied by 19 per cent in recent weeks as it has emerged that a buyer has been actively purchasing its stock. Mark Paul reports, and his analysis piece, looks at the changes happening within INM.

Border delays and additional red tape could cut trade in goods between Ireland and the UK by almost 10 per cent after Brexit, according to new research published by the Central Bank. Cliff Taylor has the details.

Reforming the amount of tax relief on pension contributions could boost exchequer funds by up to a billion euro annually, with higher earners bearing the brunt of the cost, according to the ESRI . Dominc Coyle reports.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has committed to putting €3 billion into the State’s so-called rainy day fund by 2021, but said the aspiration was to get the fund up to €8 billion over the medium term. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

The Republic of Ireland has dropped six places in a ranking of the world’s most competitive countries due to a number of challenges, including Brexit, writes Charlie Taylor.

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) managing director, Michael Fingleton, has challenged a one-time top regulator on why authorities took no enforcement action against the society in the lead-up to the financial crash. Joe Brennan was at the inquiry.

GDPR is happening on Friday so Elaine Edwards tells us everything we need to know.

Our resident gadget expert Ciara O’Brien reviews Google Wifi which costs €139 and aims to make life your home life easier.

Charlie Taylor tells us that the Ireland Smart Tech Fund aims to back up to 30 Irish companies with cash in its first five years.

Olive Keogh talks to Leonie Lynch about her food products aimed at the busy mother.

Michael McAleer praises innovators who get on with implementing their ideas and don’t listen to the naysayers

Cantillon ponders the repealing of Obama’s signature legislation on banks in the US, whether CRH is a bellwether for the US and European economies and the ongoing regeneration of the Liberties.

