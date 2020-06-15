Chanelle enters US market, Compass delivers food, and EY’s awards

Galway-based generics giant Chanelle has started shipping animal health products to the United States. It is the culmination of a five-year process for company owner Michael Burke, who first announced plans to invest €10 million in a facility dedicated to supplying the US market from Loughrea in early 2016. Dominic Coyle has all the details.

Catering group Compass is to begin delivering meals to staff working at home for a range of multinational companies, that are keen to retain this perk to workers while their offices are shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peter Hamilton reports.

EY has chosen 24 finalists across four categories who will do battle this year for its prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award. Charlie Taylor runs through the list of nominees.

Policy actions by the new government could nearly halve the price of renewable electricity in Ireland or increase it by as much as a third, according to a report commissioned by the Irish Wind Energy Association. Kevin O’Sullivan has the details.

The surge in demand for personal protective equipment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has delivered a boon for a five-year-old Irish fintech Invoice Fair. Joe Brennan reports.

In her work column, Pilita Clark ponders on how the selfie generation might cope with an economic depression brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With talks on a trade deal between Britain and the EU reportedly not going well, Chris Johns says Ireland should prepare itself for the fact that the UK could be moving to WTO rules from the end of this year.

The impact of Covid-19 on global economies offers and opportunity to the Irish food production industry if it innovates and moves away from the focus on milk and beef, writes Joe Gill of Goodbody stockbrokers.

