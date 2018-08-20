Central Bank taps Bank of England figure for financial stability role

The Central Bank has hired the Bank of England’s head of macro-financial risks division, Vasileios Madouros, as its next director of financial stability.

The appointment follows the retirement last month of the previous incumbent, Maurice McGuire, who was appointed to the then newly-created role in late 2016.

Mr Madouros, holder of a bachelor of science in economics from the University of Warwick and master of science in economics from Birbeck College, in the University of London, will take up his new position in Dublin in January.

The director of financial stability, a role is responsible for the leadership of the macro-financial division, resolution division for ailing financial firms, the Central Credit Register, and markets-based finance and international relations. The director is a member of the Central Bank’s senior leadership team and leads a team of over 70 staff.

Mr Madouros “brings extensive experience in risk assessment, the development and implementation of macro-prudential policy and stress-testing,” said Sharon Donnery, a deputy governor at the Central Bank.

“His technical knowledge in central banking will greatly contribute to the leadership of policy, analytical work on sources of systemic risk in the financial system, as well as the actions we take to mitigate risk including the orderly resolution of institutions.”