Central Bank’s Brexit warning, Bain’s profit on student site, and O’Leary waives his bonus

A “no deal” Brexit would result in the Irish economy being hit by the costs of the UK’s departure much earlier, the Central Bank of Ireland has warned. As Cliff Taylor reports, the bank has cautioned that this would bring significant short-term disruption and said the Government and businesses needed to prepare.

US- backed Bain Capital Ireland has made a tidy profit from a site it bought in Dublin 8 late last year for a student accommodation block. Bain paid just €8 million for the property, which is now being sold to Invesco Real Estate for €47 million. Barry O’Halloran has the details

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary waived an estimated €900,000 bonus following a rostering mix-up last year that forced the airline to cancel thousands of flights and cost the company about €25 million. Barry O’Halloran reports

