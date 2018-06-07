Caveat: Varadkar’s ‘FBI for white-collar crime’ is all talk unless it has money
ODCE has barely 40 people to investigate all white-collar crime in the State
An FBI raid on offices in the US. In April Leo Varadkar promised that the Government would “beef up the role of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement” to make it a “a sort of Irish FBI, if one likes, when it comes to white-collar crime”. Photograph: Getty Images
This week David Drumm, former chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank, was held to account for his criminality during the banking crisis. It only took the State 10 years.