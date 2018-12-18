Cashback mortgages, Irish ports and Brexit, and Ireland’s gender pay gap

Opting for a cashback mortgage could end up costing borrowers €30,000 more over the life of their mortgage, and younger and less-educated borrowers are more at risk of choosing more expensive cashback mortgages, a new study reveals. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Rosslare and Waterford ports could take spillover freight traffic from Dublin Port should the State’s main seaport suffer delays from new customs after Brexit under no-deal contingency plans being considered. Simon Carswell reports.

In the race for the title of Ireland’s best-selling car, Nissan Ireland is seeking to boost its sales numbers by pre-registering Qashqai SUVs before the end of year. As Michael McAleer reports rival Hyundai is not happy.

Ireland has dropped one place to nin9th position among the most advanced countries globally in narrowing the gender gap, according to a new report published by the World Economic Forum. On other metrics, we don’t fair as well. Joe Brennan reports

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery takes a month-by-month look back over a year of slow news, fake news and ’Love Island’.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.