Cantor Fitzgerald buys Merrion Capital; Big farmers to bear brunt of EU cuts; Cambridge Analytica

Stockbroking and investment services group Cantor Fitzgerald’s Irish unit has agreed to buy Merrion Capital in a deal worth up to €18 million, as the industry prepares for a wave of consolidation amid rising regulatory and compliance costs. Joe Brennan has the details.

Big farmers will bear the brunt of proposed cuts in the EU farm budget following the departure of the UK from the bloc. The EU Commission is seeking cuts of 5 per cent to its overall farm budget as part of a Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) that will see overall spending to €1.27 trillion between 2021 and 2027. Patrick Smyth and Peter Hamilton report.

Cambridge Analytica is closing its doorsweeks after the data analytics firm that worked with the Trump campaign was hit by revelations it benefited from a massive leak of Facebook data.

Coca-Cola is closing its plant in Athy, Co Kildare, reports Peter Hamilton, resulting in the loss of all 82 jobs, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, is alarmed at our cavalier attitude to the sharing of our DNA profile and how this may have led to the apprehension of the Golden State Killer.

Olive Keogh tells us that start-up Kianda aims to streamline the management of business process.

Our resident sage Cantillon tells us that the dip in FDI into Ireland should serve as a warning that we can take nothing for granted; ponders whether it is a blip or a slowdown for the EU economy and wonders what the Asda and Sainsbury’s merger means for Greencore

A quiet revolution is under way in laboratories across the developed world, writes Dick Ahlstrom, a genome-editing revolution.

What3Words has mapped the planet into three metre square boxes, and assigned three words to every box, writes Michael McAleer, so, no more rows over destinations, then?

