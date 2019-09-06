Calls on Datalex shareholders, taxing landlords, and Jysk’s store-opening delays

Two leading global investor advisory firms have urged Datalex shareholders to vote against the board re-election of two directors in advance of the troubled travel retail software company’s annual general meeting (agm) this month. Joe Brennan has the story.

Joe also reports on the imminent departure of Carlyle Group’s Irish team from the fund they have been running with Cardinal Capital since 2014.

Landlords hoping to reduce their tax bill this October will need to ensure they have registered their properties, as the Revenue again increases its oversight of those earning rental income. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Danish furniture retailer Jysk says it takes four times longer to open a store in the Republic than it does in other European countries, reports Mark Paul. The company says the delays are holding up plans to expand its Irish network to 40 stores.

Wireless broadband operator Imagine says it can now deliver high-speed broadband to 800,000 rural homes and businesses, many of which are earmarked for coverage under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP). Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports that the claim comes just as the Government prepares to sign the NBP contract with preferred bidder Granahan McCourt.

Barry O’Halloran writes that Israeli company Meptagon has bought a majority stake in Irish engineering contractor BMD & Company which was worth around €7 million on the basis of figures in the Irish firm’s accounts. BMD designs and builds facilities for the pharmaceutical, oil and gas and energy industries, among others.

Within our detailed Brexit coverage today, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at one of the more low-key issues that could derail much of our trade if and when the UK departs the EU: supply chain management. What if a key component is delayed in Calais?

Mark Paul also considers Brexit in his Caveat column, wondering how small businesses can be expected to prepare when they have no substantial idea of what might be juggernauting towards them.

Charlie Taylor travelled all the way to Shenzhen in China for this week’s Business Interview, which features Jijay Shen, chief executive of Huawei Ireland. Charlie learns about the controversial Chinese telecoms giant’s Irish expansion plans, all the while being love-bombed by the company’s team.

In his weekly economics column, John FitzGerald examines the failure of the North’s economy in recent years, wondering to what extent the education system might be to blame.

Finally, our Wild Goose is Donegal man, Danny Burns, who has managed to make it as a working musician in Nashville, Tennessee. He tells Barbara McCarthy about his happy, music-filled life.

