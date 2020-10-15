Businesses say 24-hour notice of Level 4 Covid restrictions ‘disappointing’

It is “disappointing” that once again businesses are being subjected to increased restrictions at such short notice, the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) has said.

Danny McCoy, chief executive of Ibec, said while the business community understands the need for phased restrictions may be justified, “affording only 24 hours to prepare for such restrictions can have devastating cost implications for managing perishable stock and workplace planning”.

The Government announced on Wednesday night that Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will move to Level 4 of its Living with Covid plan from midnight on Thursday until November 10th.

Under Level 4, people should not have any visitors to their homes, the maximum number of attendees at a wedding is six, non-essential retail will close, and all non-essential workers are to work from home, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said construction and manufacturing will remain under the right conditions.

A nationwide ban on visits to homes or gardens in almost all circumstances, except for providing care to children or elderly and vulnerable people was also announced on Wednesday.

Mr McCoy said it is “abundantly clear” that livelihoods as well as lives need to be protected.

“Businesses and their employees are being left to pick up the pieces from the impacts of additional restrictions and their input should be sought in a structured manner prior to making such decisions,” he said.

“This is a new phase, we need to live and work with Covid and this demands a new style and tone no matter the response. Businesses are facing financial and psychological hardship, and the continued dearth of communication is extremely worrying.

“Ibec notes that it is positive that construction activity is being maintained under Level 4 restrictions and that the definition for what is deemed ‘essential retail’ has been extended. Targeted interventions that look to keep as many businesses open as is possible must now be provided to those businesses most in need.”

Level 4 restrictions mean only “essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors” only can remain open with all other retail and personal services closed.

Under Level 3 all shops and shopping centres may remain open. “All services such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers and opticians may remain open with strict adherence to sectoral guidance on protective measures,” the guidance says.

Under Level 4, essential retail allowed to stay open includes: