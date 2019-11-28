Business urged to take advantage of German opportunities

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys has urged Irish business owners to embrace opportunities in Germany to help smooth out bumps in the Brexit road ahead.

She was in Munich on Thursday to open a second Enterprise Ireland (EI) German office. Along with its German headquarters in Düsseldorf, the capital of North Rhine Westphalia, EI now has a presence in two federal states with a combined population of 31 million people.

Strategy

“We want to see more Irish companies scaling up and finding new markets in Germany as part of our Brexit strategy,” she said. “Whether doing business in Berlin or in Munich you’re dealing with different cultures and it’s important to have a local presence to get local knowledge and expertise.”

When the Irish Trade Office opened its first West German office in 1962, Ireland was selling mostly livestock and sewing machines. Now Irish exports to Europe’s largest market include mobile communications, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

Enterprise Ireland has 600 companies selling over €1 billion of goods and service into the German market, up six per cent last year and up a fifth in two years. Some 15,000 people are employed in Germany by 55 Irish companies, with 2,500 employees in Bavaria alone.

As part of a wider Government Brexit strategy, EI is pushing to reduce UK trade dependency and boost euro zone business.

As well as Munich, EI opened a new French office this week in Lyon. Exports to the euro zone increased by eight per cent in 2018 to €4.8 billion. The euro are now makes up a fifth of all exports of Enterprise Ireland-supported companies.

Along with EI “boots on the ground” in Germany, Mrs Humphreys said more work needs to be done to boost education links and language learning.

Education

Currently 6,247 Irish schoolgoers are learning German to Leaving Certificate, up a fifth since 2015.

Nearly 4,000 people participated last year in the Erasmus+ exchange programme for university students and trainees, amounting to just three per cent of the eligible total. Of those who went on Erasmus exchange, just 15 per cent went to Germany.

“The most significant challenge is changing the mindset of Irish people of leaning on the crutch that English has supplied for us,” said Mr Gerry O’Sullivan, head of international education at the Higher Education Authority (HEA). “Our European partners are learning languages as a normal part of education from the first day of school while we are struggling with language learning that doesn’t start until secondary.”