Business this week: Irish exports, Netflix results and GDP figures

Monday

Results: Netflix, Bank of America.

Indicators: Irish balance of trade (May); Euro zone balance of trade (May); US retail sales (Jun).

Tuesday

Results: Panalpina, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson.

Indicators: UK average earnings (May), unemployment (May); US manufacturing and industrial production (Jun).

Meetings: PM (project managers) Summit 2018 (Convention Centre Dublin); Dublin Chamber’s National Conversation series Cork (Voxpro, Mahon Crescent, Cork).

Wednesday

Results: EasyJet, American Express, Trinity Biotech, eBay, Morgan Stanley.

Indicators: Euro zone inflation (Jun), construction output (May); UK PPI output and input (Jun), retail price index (Jun), inflation (Jun).

Meetings: Future in Pharmaceuticals Ireland conference (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ballintemple, Co Cork).

It is an era in which industry can no longer take a step forward without looking back anxiously at their carbon footprint.

On Wednesday, Big Pharma will be acutely aware of this 21st century reality, encapsulated as it is in Paris Agreement ambitions and emissions targets.

Sustainability will be a central theme at the 2018 Future of Pharmaceuticals conference in Cork, during which delegates from medical and chemical manufacturing sectors will discuss the responsibility of the energy efficiency, environmental policies and financial performance of their operations in Ireland.

“For many years larger organisations have been realising the fact that environmental policies and energy efficiencies within processing is directly related to the bottom line,” conference organisers said ahead of this week’s gathering.

“Reducing energy costs, carbon footprint and waste during the process of pharmaceuticals can have a significant impact on the profitability of a facility.

“Additionally, as pharmaceutical manufacturers and their clients supply chains becomes more and more entwined they find themselves under increased pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Future of Pharmaceuticals will be attended by facility managers, operations directors, production managers, financial controls and managing directors among others.

Thursday

Results: Breedon Group, Givaudan, Kuehne + Nagel, Blackstone Group, Microsoft.

Indicators: Irish GDP (Q1), current account (Q1); UK retail sales (Jun).

Meetings: Dublin Games Summit (The Alex Hotel, Fenian Street, Dublin 2).

Friday

Results: General Electric.

Indicators: Irish residential property prices (May), wholesale prices (Jun); Euro zone current account (May); UK public sector net borrowing (Jun); German PPI (Jun).

Meetings: Dublin Chamber Business Owners Network event (Dublin Chamber, Clare Street, Dublin 2).

For many, the likelihood of ever being able to buy a home will come down to whether or not the gritty question of supply can be resolved.

On Friday, the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) residential property price figures, for May, are unlikely to show any reverse in a strong upward curve that has seen increases of 76 per cent over the last five years.

Ireland’s ever-troubled relationship with property continues, particularly for those competing to get on the ladder.

Statistics for April bedded down these concerns, with the cost of buying a home reaching its highest level in three years. Prices jumped by 13 per cent in the 12 months to the end of the month.

Economists have played down suggestions the market is overheating and there is a view that rises should slow once Central Bank lending rules take effect.

Last month its governor Philip Lane said he expected property prices to “cool off” as supply increased.

In Dublin residential values are now up 90.1 per cent from the lows recorded in February 2012.

Mr Lane said that as price growth has been accompanying that of the broader economy, rising employment and wages, there were “some strong fundamentals there”.

“What we have now a strong market, but we think over time, as house supply increases, some of this will cool off,” he said.