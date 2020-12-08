Business linked to alleged Armagh fuel smuggler tops tax defaulters list with €9.1m

A fuel company owned by a man who has been the target of several cross-Border smuggling investigations tops the latest tax defaulters list with a debt to the State of €9.1 million.

DMG Energy, whose directors include Armagh man Damien McGleenan, has been in liquidation since 2013. It was targeted by Revenue for non declaration of excise duty and under-payment of VAT, according to the list published on Tuesday.

Mr McGleenan has been targeted in the past by authorities investigating fuel smuggling in the north.

In 2007, police in the north froze assets worth more than €12 million belonging to Keady, Armagh-based Mr McGleenan and members of his extended family. None of DMG’s €9.1 million debt has been paid.

Liability

DMG’s liability is almost twice as large as the next biggest case among the 17 tax defaulters named on Revenue’s latest list. The second-largest amount was owed by Roscommon businessman and farmer, Michael Feeley, who was hit with a bill for €4.9 million, including €1.8 million in penalties, for non payment of capital gains tax.

According to the Revenue list, the full amount had been repaid to the State by September.

Mr Feeley is one of the investors behind the company that ultimately owns the west of Ireland-based retailer, Intersport Elverys, which is the title sponsor of Mayo GAA. The sports retail business is owned by Staunton Sports, which is turn owned by West Roxbury Trading, which is owned by West Roxbury, in which Mr Feeley has a 20 per cent stake, according to documents filed in the Companies Registration Office.

Mr Feeley is also listed as a director of another company, Tricondale, registered to the sports group’s headquarters. Only Mr Feeley is named as a tax defaulter and none of the companies directly and indirectly connected to him are named on Revenue’s list.

Names

The next-highest bill is €1.93 million for unpaid income tax owed by Newry-based businessman, Danny Fitzpatrick, all of which remained outstanding as of September. Mr Fitzpatrick previously owned a pub and restaurant, Fitzpatrick’s, which traded at Rockmarshall near Dundalk in Louth until its temporary closure in 2018. The business was subsequently sold by a bank receiver and now operates as Fitzpatrick’s under entirely new ownership and management.

Sherwood Investments, the company through which Mr Fitzpatrick previously owned the pub and restaurant, was named earlier this year in a separate Revenue tax defaulters list for owing €10.9 million.

Among the other prominent names on the most recent defaulters list is Monaghan-based plastics business, Shabra Plastics & Packaging, which owed €1.8 million in a VAT case. The debt appears to have been repaid to the State sometime before September. Shabra is closely associated in the media with its founder, businesswoman Rita Shah.

The defaulters list also includes a milkman, a solicitor, a builder, and a number of PAYE employees of various businesses.