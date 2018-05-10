Bus Éireann announces 200 new jobs across Ireland

Bus Éireann have announced a campaign to recruit almost 200 new staff for roles across the country. This includes 190 new driver positions and additional mechanic jobs, to service the ongoing expansion of the national network.

The company is expanding services on a number of routes nationwide under contract to the National Transport Authority (NTA), and some additional enhancement of services on Expressway routes and is recruiting for new positions in in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Mayo, Waterford, Wicklow, Navan, Drogheda, Limerick and west Clare.

NTA CEO Ann Graham called the recruitment campaign very welcome, and that “the NTA looks forward to working with the company to improve and increase services for customers around the country.”

These service enhancements, which will be introduced in the next six months, are planned for regional city networks, town services and several Expressway intercity routes.

Bus Éireann CEO Ray Hernan said after a challenging few years the company is moving into a new growth phase.

“The majority of this service expansion will be delivered on behalf of the NTA for Public Service Obligation routes - and when introduced, will greatly benefit our customers and should incentivise more people to make the switch to public transport.

“Much change and progress has been delivered across Bus Éireann and Expressway, since the acceptance of a new Labour Court Agreement by staff last year. We are continuing to transform our business to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers.”