Budget options for taxing cars, TV viewing habits, and latest house price data

Several popular new diesel cars could end up being more affordable after the budget if the Government’s Tax Strategy Group proposals are adopted, according to an internal paper prepared for a car manufacturer. Neil Briscoe has seen the report.

Younger viewers are deserting traditional television faster than previously anticipated and turning instead to video-on-demand services like Netflix and YouTube. Laura Slattery has the details.

The Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton announced a review of the Republic’s fossil fuel needs shortly after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged to ban oil exploration in the State. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Asking prices for houses and apartmentsdropped in the third quarter, suggesting the annual rate of inflation in Irish properties will flatline this year, according to the latest house price report from Myhome.ie. Laura Slattery goes through the numbers.

Columnist Chris Johnssays there’s no Brexit deal or general election result than can solve the UK’s deteriorating public finances.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark wonders what you would do if you spotted a problem at work. Tell someone in charge or keep quiet?

