Budget cash for businesses, Vernon backs UrbanVolt, and mortgage switching

A special scheme offering cash payments of up to €5,000 a week for companies forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions is to form part of today’s budget. The relief will be based on companies getting advanced credit for trading expenses which they would normally claim against corporation tax or income tax. Cliff Taylor reports.

Former property magnate Stephen Vernon and the State’s Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) have backed a €7 million fundraising round by energy-saving lighting specialist UrbanVolt. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The Department of Finance is expecting another surge in corporation tax this year despite a severe global recession arising from coronavirus, with receipts from the business tax to hit a record €12.5 billion in 2020. Eoin Burke-Kennedy runs the numbers.

While Sean Doyle’s switch from Aer Lingus to lead sister airline British Airways is a good move for the Cork executive, it is unfortunate timing for the Irish airline given the existential crisis it is facing, says Cantillon.

In personal finance, Joanne Hunt discovers that switching your mortgage can yield substantial savings for borrowers.

In Q&A, a reader is struggling to resolve a ticket refund with Aer Lingus. Dominic Coyle has some advice to help resolve the issue.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery says we need some quality Saturday night TV viewing now more than ever.

