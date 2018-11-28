Budget blues; no Amigo; and keeping the price down on broadband

The Government has come under attack from its own budgetary watchdog for “repeatedly” missing its own financial targets and for failing to manage the public finances in a prudent manner. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council also says medium-term budgetary plans are not credible. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details and analyses what it means for Minister for finance Paschal Donohoe.

On the level of personal finances, moneylender Amigo has secured Central Bank approval to enter the Irish market where it will even require a friend or family member as guarantor on top of sky-high interest rates, writes Fiona Reddan

Former communications minister Denis Naughten told the sole remaining bidder in the National Broadband Plan that it was asking for too much money on the project, according to a report that found his contact with the bidder had not undermined the process. Political editor Pat Leahy reports.

Europe has the potential to become the world’s most entrepreneurial continent, a group of tech execs say, but they need to sort out rules on share options that are driving talent away. Charlie Taylor reports

A new venture by businessman Kevin Lagan hopes to build 1,500 homes next year and is eyeing areas most hit by the housing shortage. Barry O’Halloran writes that it has just built 466 chalets of Center Parcs in 34 weeks.

Former presidential election candidate Sean Gallagher has found himself in court in a row with one of his tenants, Nokia, over a broken heating system.

Fiona Reddan draws attention to the more than 80,000 women in Ireland in 2018 who, as far as the State is concerned, are defined only by their status as wife.

The Department of Education has paid around €24 million to buy the old DIT Cathal Brugha campus building in Dublin city centre, writes Jack Fagan.

And Michael Cotter’s Park Developments has bought a 3.75-acre site next to the Graduate pub in the south Dublin suburb of Killiney for €9.5 million. Jack reports that it is hoping to build up to 150 apartments.

