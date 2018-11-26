Brexit warning; sidestepping housing crisis; and future’s bright for airlines

Britain’s Brexiteers have been warned not to throw out the Brexit deal prime minister Theresa May and her officials have hammered out with the European Union. Commission president Jean Claude Juncker said it was the best Britain could hope to get as the deal was endorsed in Brussels. However, reports Denis Staunton, the accord still faces a battle to get through Westminster.

More than two years after the Brexit vote, Chris Johns notes there is still no simple answer on who voted for Brexit and why. But the evidence points to a growing gulf between major cities and underdeveloped region than can become a hotbed for populist revolt.

Officials at IDA Ireland were advised to play down the issue of housing shortages, after a number of multinationals expressed concerns about Ireland housing crisis according to a number of briefing papers prepared for the agency. Ken Foxe has the details

Ryanair and Aer Lingus owner IAG will strengthen their grip on European air travel as smaller and weaker rivals fold, an industry expect has told a conference. Barry O’Halloran reports on the prospects for further industry consolidation.

And also on travel, Ireland’s region airports face a €14 million bill for new , tougher baggage security arrangements, write Peter Hamilton and Barry O’Halloran. And that’s before taking into account the bill for the larger airports around the State.

Irish businessman Peter Conlon has been convicted of embezzling money destined for charities. But, having already been in a Swiss jail since before last Christmas, the tech entrepreneur will be a free man next month.

Another businessman in detention – former Nissan kingpin Carlos Ghosn - has reportedly denied allegations of under-reporting his earnings and abusing company funds, according to Japanese media.

The hospitality sector is looking to address a severe shortage of chefs with a new workplace charter for chefs, designed to create a positive working environment and address negative perceptions about the sector’s working conditions. Mark Paul has the details.

Pilita Clark calls for an end to pretentious and nonsensical recruitment guff, such as inviting candidates to “bring their whole life to work”.

