Brexit impact warning, hospitality sector plan and when algorithms go wrong

A no-deal Brexit with the imposition of tariffs will halve economic growth next year, the Economic and Social Research Institute has warned. Eoin Burke Kennedy has the details.

Financial consultants Crowe have called for the Government to devise a medium-term support plan for the decimated restaurant industry instead of relying on “short-term fixes”, as its research shows most outlets expect revenues through the vital Christmas period will be down by more than 40 per cent. Mark Paul reports.

RTÉ is behaving “aggressively” and undermining competition in the broadcasting market even as it flags its financial woes to Government, Virgin Media Television has complained to RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, writes Laura Slattery.

A no-deal Brexit is likely to place additional costs and burdens on firms already grappling with Covid-19, the British Irish Chamber of Commerce has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Retailer Aldi has increased the range of products available for home delivery through its partnership with Deliveroo, doubling it to more than 330 products. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Nursing home group Carechoice has bought a 59-bedroom facility in Dublin in a deal thought to be worth €10 million, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Karlin Lillington, in her column, says that the Leaving Cert debacle highlights a huge problem with algorithms.

In his column Chris Horn argues that the UK must build globally- successful companies and a vibrant economy or else it will leak talent overseas.

Cantillon marvels at the robust nature of our income tax receipts and is baffled by the State’s aviation stance.

How does an Irish company break into the space race? Neil Briscoe finds out.

As one of the most successful US chief executives of his generation, Honeywell’s former boss David Cote has much advice to impart on running a large company, especially one requiring a radical turnaround, writes Frank Dillon.

Can the Novaerus Protect 200 clear the air of Covid? Ciara O’Brien puts it to the test.

On the Inside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock talks to entrepreneur Greg Gormley, owner of Little Ass burrito restaurant in Rathmines, Dublin. Greg’s plans to expand were interrupted by the pandemic but now he’s about to open a second premises in Temple Bar. He shares his insights on running a restaurant in unusual circumstances.

