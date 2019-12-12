Boris’ Brexit bounce, bank app delayed and fresh woes for NCH

A sudden drop-off in corporation tax receipts could result in a €26 billion hit to the Irish economy and a “prolonged deterioration” in the Government’s finances, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The Irish economy could be in for Brexit bounce if UK prime minister Boris Johnson secures a majority in this week’s UK election, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Bank of Ireland’s new mobile banking phone app will go live for a “small” group of staff by the end of the year, but a broader roll-out of this key project in its €1.15 billion IT overhaul has been delayed until next year. Joe Brennan reports.

Food-ordering start-up Flipdish is to roll out digital self-service kiosks to restaurants across the State to help reduce waiting times and provide a better customer experience, writes Charlie Taylor

The majority of potential claimants in the case of Custom House Capital (CHC) are yet to receive compensation, some eight years after the broker was found to have misappropriated about €66.5 million from customers, Peter Hamilton reports.

A group of local investors in the Glendalough Distillery in Co Wicklow are set to share in a windfall of about €12 million from the sale of the remaining 60 per cent of the whiskey and gin maker to Mark Anthony Brands International, a Canadian-owned spirits group, writes Ciarán Hancock

High borrowing, insurance and legal costs threaten the Republic’s competitiveness, experts warn in a report published . Barry O’Halloran reports.

A new multimillion euro early-stage fund for technology companies that is backed by a number of Irish tech veterans and several institutional investors, has reached a first close, having raised €23 million. Charlie Taylor reports.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread and its development partner, Red Rock Developments has secured its fourth hotel location in Dublin city centre, writes Ronald Quinlan

Nitro Software has said it plans to significantly scale operations in Dublin following its successful public listing in Australia on Wednesday, reports Charlie Taylor.

Celtic Pure, the Co Monaghan water company which was earlier this year at the centre of an arsenic scare, has fallen into liquidation after no investment was secured. Peter Hamilton has the details.

Marie Boran on how facial recognition technology has become latest woe at the National Children’s Hospital.

Chris Horns tells us that we need to become a no-commute society.

The e-ticket is taking over the world, Ciara O’Brien informs us and she also reviews the Huawei Watch GT 2.

What will the office of the future look like. Fiona Alston has some ideas.

Cantillon tackles the thorny subjects of gender pay equality, what top RTÉ presenters are paid and wonder if Dublin Airport has hit peak passenger.

Our exclusive Inside Business podcast hears that the developers of the former Central Bank headquarters on Dame Street in Dublin and neighbouring buildings will spend €100 million renovating them as a mix of offices, retail, restaurants and cafes.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.