BidX1 eyes foreign markets, online win for Lotto, and seeing the positive in stalling house prices

Irish online auction house BidX1 has sold a large minority stake in the business to British venture capital group Pollen Street Capital, writes Joe Brennan. The deal also involves multimillion euro funding for ambitious expansion.

The National Lottery is selling almost 10 per cent of all tickets online now – a fivefold increase in just three years, reports Eoin Burke-Kennedy. But it still have room to grow – its UK sister company sells one in five of all lottery tickets online.

Russian-owned Aughinish Alumina is lobbying against the green energy levy, writes Barry O’Halloran, even though it was, until recently, a beneficiary of the funds it raises.

In the US, CRH has announced another bolt on acquisition, this time a $46 million purchase of maker of concrete pipes and manholes, as it shows its priority of integrating major acquisitions isn’t keeping it out of the market entirely.

Closer to home, vitamin drinks group, VitHit, is looking to capitalise on a surge in growth in its UK home market to expand into new markets. Charlie Taylor reports on the bullish outlook of the Irish former professional rugby player behind the brand.

In Ireland, Chris Johns decries the repeated failure of housing policy to cut itself loose from vested interests that doom it to failure. However, he sees small grounds for cheer... in the current stalling of property prices in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Pilita Clark wonders if men are paying a high price in the workplace today for the sins of their sexist fathers?

And as Ireland consults on the shape of autoenrolment into pension for workers from 2021, Pádraig Collins reports form Sydney on the success (and failures) of the mandatory pension arrangement it has had in place for 26 years.