Bankers’ bonuses blocked, tracker mortgage scandal won’t go away and Nama’s fortunes

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s move on Wednesday to vote against AIB’s plan to return to paying executive share bonuses has been backed by the European Central Bank’s top banking supervisor. Joe Brennan reports.

Facebook, PayPal and Twitter posted profit rises but eBay took a hit in the first quarter of the year.

Ulster Bank and AIBare responsible for the vast majority of an additional 3,400 loans that have been identified as having been affected by the tracker mortgage scandal, writes Colin Gleeson.

The Revenue collected almost €500 million following tax audits and moves to ensure tax compliance in 2017 and is pushing ahead with a major investigation of offshore tax evasion. Cliff Taylor has the details.

CRH sent its shares higher on Wednesday, writes Joe Brennan, by unveiling a €1 billion share buy-back plan as it takes a breather from large acquisitions and focuses on selling off unwanted and underperforming assets.

Dublin Airport will “overnight” lose 2.4 million passengers – 8 per cent of its annual total – unless planning conditions attached to its new third runway are relaxed, according to Dalton Philips, chief executive the airport’s owner DAA. Mark Paul and Colin Gleeson report.

Karlin Lillington, in her weekly column, finds that America a little confused by what GDPR means.

Cantillon, our resident wise man, ponders Nama’s fortunes, LacPatrick’s futureand Paddy Power’s slot machines.

Mark Hilliard talks to Harvard academic Antonio Oftelie about how technology could change policing in Ireland.

Neil Briscoe meets veteran Cork engineer David Twohig who is involved with Californian electric car start-up Byton.

David Gogan, a former vice-president at record label EMI Ireland and son of the legendary DJ Larry Gogan, believes the traditional era of A&R is over and artificial intelligence (AI) is best placed to find “the next U2 or Picture This”, writes Jason Corcoran.

