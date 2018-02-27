Bank of Ireland’s dividends, data protection concerns, and Aer Lingus’s new charges

Bank of Ireland announced its first dividend payment to shareholders in a decade on Monday and committed to returning half of its future profits to investors via such payouts. Yet its share price still fell by more than 3 per cent in Dublin with markets disappointed by guidance on its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability. We also learned that Francesca McDonagh will receive an annual salary of more than €950,000 as CEO. Barry O’Halloran and Fiona Reddan report

The collection of potentially sensitive location data by Twitter and Facebook, and practices by LinkedIn, all came under scrutiny by the Data Protection Commissioner last year. The commissioner also engaged with Google on the introduction of a parent-controlled account environment for use by children, according to the DPC’s annual report. Elaine Edwards has all the details

If you lose an item on an Aer Lingus flight in future, you’d better be prepared to pay to get it back. The Irish airline has outsourced its lost-and-found service to a third party, who will charge you up to €60 to have an item returned. According to Aer Lingus, this move is designed to, “enhance the guest experience”. Of course. Colin Gleeson reports

