Bank branch closures, Dublin gains from Brexit, and independent living options

It was a day of anger and strong emotions in many parts of the country, with Bank of Ireland announcing the closure of 88 bank branches in the Republic. Ciara McCaughley spoke to business owners and residents in the Roscommen communities of Strokestown and Elphin, which are set to lose their Bank of Ireland outlet.

Dublin remains the most popular choice for UK financial services firms to relocate staff or operations to, with 36 firms doing so, according to new data from EY. Colin Gleeson has the details.

If you’re nearing retirement and want to live independently for longer, moving to dedicated housing for older people is an option. But what are your choices and how much will it cost? Joanne Hunt assesses the options.

In Q&A, a reader is getting the run around from Revenue as they seek to sort out their potential tax liability from having being part last year of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme in their employment. Dominic Coyle offers a solution.

As shown by Virgin Media’s loss of Uefa Champions League coveragedemonstrates, another round of TV sports rights upheaval is well and truly kicking off, writes our columnist Laura Slattery.

With non-essential retail not expected to be allowed reopen until May as part of the phased lifting of lockdown restrictions, the Irish hospitality industry faces a tight timetable if it is to open up for a summer season of staycations, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also looks at why bar sales were down only 75 per cent in January, according to the latest CSO figures, when every pub in the country is shut.

Social media platform TikTok has taken another step to safeguard users with the launch of its European Safety Advisory Council, which will advise on its content moderation policies and practices. Ciara O’Brien reports.

