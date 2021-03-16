Ballymore’s social housing, Stripe’s average pay, and AIB’s green lending

Irish property developer Ballymore is hoping to fulfil its social housing obligations at its new Connolly Quarter scheme by leasing units to Dublin City Council. The homes would be let at market rates, which could mean rents for the council of more than €2,500 for a two-bedroom unit. Fiona Reddan has the details.

Staff working at Stripe’s British subsidiary earned an average £182,000 (€211,970) in 2019, a year in which turnover at the unit more than doubled. Charlie Taylor reports.

Arachas, an Irish insurance broker that was bought last year by larger UK peer Ardonagh Group, has acquired a Kilkenny-based fintech company as it prepares plans to actively target the consumer market here, writes Joe Brennan.

Indian multinational Tech Mahindra has taken a majority stake in Irish pharma labeller Perigord in a multi-million euro deal. Charlie Taylor has details.

Green lending at AIB grew by one-fifth last year to €1.46 billion in defiance of a slump in overall lending amid Covid-19, with the increase driven by customers availing of cheaper mortgage rates for energy-efficient homes. Joe Brennan reports.

Bird, an electronic scooter company that is ranked as the fastest start-up ever to reach a $1 billion valuation, is to invest $150 million (€125m) expanding in more than 50 European cities and towns, including some in Ireland. Charlie Taylor reports.

Screen Ireland will aim to build on this week’s Oscar nomination success for Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers by staging a virtual trade mission with Hollywood studios and streaming services, writes Laura Slattery.

In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan outlines five ways that it can cost you more to live in Ireland if you are on a modest income.

In Q&A, a reader enquires about his mother’s potential tax liability from being left a €300,000 house by her deceased brother. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

In her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery ponders the impact of Alan Rusbridger’s departure from the Future of Media Commission here. Not much is her conclusion.

