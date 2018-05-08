AXA enters Irish private rented sector for first time

AXA Investment Managers- Real Assets, the asset management arm of the French financial services giant, has entered the Irish private rented sector for the first time, taking a 50 per cent stake in a 1,173 residential property portfolio with Kennedy Wilson. AXA and Kennedy Wilson may add additional investments in time.

Axa will take an initial 50 per cent stake in a portfolio of some 1,173 properties which are on the private rental market, comprising the Alliance, Sandford Lodge and Clancy Quay, all in Dublin city centre. The Alliance, part of The Gasworks development in Dublin 4, consists of 210 apartments; Sandford Lodge in Ranelagh has 119 units, while the first phase of Clancy Quay has 423 apartments, with the second 163 houses and apartments. Kennedy Wilson has also submitted a planning application to add a further 259 units on the site.

The joint venture said it also has “a strong pipeline of additional investment opportunities that are in line with its strategy of seeking PRS developments or operating assets across Ireland, targeting Dublin and other large urban centres”. Kennedy Wilson will act as asset manager for the JV.

John O’Driscoll, European head of transactions at AXA IM - Real Assets, said: “We are long term investors in the private rented sector and this transaction adds to our existing global residential portfolio which is valued at over € 9 billion. The portfolio is well placed to benefit from Dublin’s continued and growing position as an attractive destination for global companies’ European HQs, whilst the market also offers strong supply-demand dynamics. We believe that these supportive underlying market dynamics will allow us to extend our already strong pipeline of Irish PRS opportunities and we look forward to working with the team at Kennedy Wilson to execute these.”

The announcement comes as rents continue to rise at pace across both the capital and the country; the latest Daft.ie report showed that rents rose by 11.5 per cent nationally in the year to March, while rents are now 23 per cent higher than their Celtic Tiger peak.