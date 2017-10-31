Avalution Consulting opens European headquarters in Dublin

International IT company Avalution Consulting has opened its European headquarters in Ireland.

The group, which specialises in business continuity and IT disaster recovery, was founded by Brian Zawada and Robert Giffin in 2005.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, its expansion in Dublin will involve a team of more than 30 consultants, as well as its Catalyst software team that services clients globally.

Mr Zawada said the company was “delighted” to select Ireland for its European base.

“With such a highly skilled workforce, its thriving economy, and the number of multinational corporations here, we believe that Ireland is the perfect place to grow our European business,” he said.

Irish businesswoman Elaine Tomlin will head up the Irish office. “We look forward to growing and expanding the business here and meeting the needs of organisations looking to build programmes and risk management capabilities that are aligned to core business objectives and strategy,” she said.

“We focus exclusively on business continuity, IT disaster recovery, and information security. The firm’s values, which include simplicity and innovation, make our consultancy service and software solution (Catalyst) leaders internationally.”