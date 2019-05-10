ATA buys German, Bord Bia tops reputation list and the gender scorecard

Cavan-based precision engineering group ATA has acquired a German cutting tools specialist, Karnasch Professional Tools, in a deal that values the enlarged business at €160 million. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Bord Bia has come first in a ranking of the most reputable companies and organisations in the State, reports Laura Slattery.

Aon chief executive Cary Grace, in conversation with Dominic Coyle, say she is using psychologists to get the point across that saving from a young age is crucial.

Our Friday columnist John FitzGerald argues that, despite appearances, our appraisal techniques for major projects have improved over time.

In Managing Work, Suzanne McCarthy says that it is time for Irish business to check the gender scorecard.

Staying with work, Olive Keogh finds that leaving the door open for former employees to return makes sense when labour is scarce.

The Irish spin doctor in the thick of Huawei’s battle with the West says he is no apologist for controversial Chinese company.

“We are about as ready as we can be given the continued uncertainty,” says Ciarán Gorman, co-founder Bevcraft canning service, to Brexit Proof.

